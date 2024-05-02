How much is being spent on slushie machines for prison guards ferry service to be put to the test to save Wynyard in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

2 May, 2024 05:17 AM 2 mins to read

Police searching for a fisherman missing for nine days off the Raglan coast will employ the help of a fixed-wing aircraft this weekend.

The search mission was sparked after the fisherman activated an emergency beacon on a vessel on Tuesday, April 23.

“The man was fishing alone when about 10am he made a call over Maritime Radio, stating he was having a medical event,” said the Waikato West area commander, Inspector Will Loughrin.

A short time later he activated his emergency locator beacon.

Search efforts over the past week have included the use of Coastguard, Navy and the Police National Dive Squad.

“The emergency beacon was activated at a location eight nautical miles west off the coast of Raglan.”

The missing man’s six-metre personal vessel was found anchored about 14km off the coast of Raglan by Coastguard and brought back to shore.

Raglan Coast Gallagher Rescue Coastguard volunteers and Westpac Rescue Helicopter found the man’s empty boat anchored about 14km off the coast of Raglan.

“An initial search was conducted by air and sea but there were no signs of the man,” Loughrin said.

He said a fixed-wing aircraft will be used by Waikato police to search along the coastline from Port Waikato to south of Raglan.

Police have maintained contact with the missing man’s family and are updating them on the search.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the man fishing or has information that may help find him.

Police said people should contact them on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update report”. Please reference the event number P058513589.