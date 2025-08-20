Advertisement
Updated

Auckland woman Anne found after going missing from dementia care

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Anne - who has dementia - went missing from her Mt Albert care centre yesterday morning. She was found 18km away this morning.

An Auckland woman missing since she walked out of her dementia care centre has been found 18km away.

Linda, who goes by her middle name – Anne – has dementia and went missing from Mt Albert Everil Orr Care Centre about 11.31am yesterday.

The 67-year-old was found just after 8am,

