Until now, the last time Anne was seen had been on Allendale Rd, after CCTV captured her walking through the foyer of the suburban facility.

The temperature dropped to 4C overnight.

Family searched through the night without success, her son Adam Millar told the Herald this morning.

“We’re feeling lost and confused ourselves ... I feel worried, a bit sick and nauseous.”

However, they were buoyed by the “lovely people in the community who know Anne, [and] have shared messages of support and what they’re doing, which we’re grateful for”.

“Let’s find Anne”.

Anne's son Adam Millar said his mother is 155cm tall with a small build and brown/blonde long ponytail.

Anne was last seen wearing black pants, grey mid-calf Uggs, a cream hoodie and pink shirt underneath, police said last night.

“If you see Anne, please call police on 111 and use the reference number 250820/8221.

Information could also be reported via the police phone number 105, clicking “Update Report” and using the same reference number.

Millar wrote on Facebook last night that his mum

“She has no phone, wallet [or] keys on her person and is able to walk quite quickly – last time she wandered, she covered 2km in about 24 minutes.

“If you are in Mount Albert, Avondale, Sandringham, Point Chevalier, Waterview or nearby suburbs, please keep an eye out and call 111 immediately if you see her.”

He told the Herald his mother could be heading towards Howick to her old home and that she is a “smart, wily person and a humble and proud person, and if she’s found, she’ll say she won’t need any help”.

“But she will. She can’t really say much more than that with her memory issues …if someone finds her, please keep her warm, keep her safe and sheltered and phone the police.”

This morning, Millar said his mother would by now likely be very tired, weak and confused – possibly slurring her words – was likely to have soiled herself and be wearing her hood up, with her hands in the front pocket of her hoodie.

“[She’ll be] hungry and thirsty but may not eat or drink if offered [and she] may have picked up extra layers to keep warm.”

He urged Aucklanders to look around their own properties and keep watch on their commute.

“Check your backyards … keep an eye out in bushes, sheds, carports, and other quiet sheltered spots where she may have tried to rest or hide. She may appear dishevelled, and could be mistaken for someone homeless. Please look twice at anyone you walk past.

“And don’t be afraid to call the police … on 111 if you find her. They know what they’re doing.”

