Updated

Missing Christchurch woman Elisabeth Nicholls: Searchers find body

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Elisabeth Nicholls, 79, was last seen on June 4 at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Riccarton. Photo / NZ Police

Elisabeth Nicholls, 79, was last seen on June 4 at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Riccarton. Photo / NZ Police

Christchurch police searching for missing 79-year-old Elisabeth Nicholls have found a body.

Canterbury Criminal Investigative Branch Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said formal identification has yet to take place.

“[However], it is believed to be the body of the 79-year-old, reported missing from Riccarton on 4 June.”

Vaughan said Canterbury Police

