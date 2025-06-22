“Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time and we thank the public and everyone who helped in the search for their efforts.”

Elisabeth Nicholls has been described as an adored wife, mother, grandmother, friend and colleague.

Nicholls is reported to have dementia and had just been admitted to Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village in Riccarton on Wednesday, June 4, when she went missing.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said CCTV was taken during her last confirmed sighting at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Riccarton, about 7.54pm on June 4.

Nicholls was wearing navy jeans, a black-and-grey long-sleeved shirt, with a maroon top underneath, black shoes and had distinctive grey, shoulder-length hair.

Police deployed a drone in the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 8am and midday on June 5.

They also urged residents in the area to check their backyards, sheds and sleepouts, and anywhere where a person could seek shelter.

Vaughan said the death will be referred to the Coroner.

