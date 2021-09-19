Search base stood down but hunt continues for missing family

Thomas Phillips and his children Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callam-Phillips. Photos / Pauline Sallet and Supplied

The search continues for a missing Marokopa family in the remote Marokopa area, west of Te Kuiti, but the search base at Marokopa Hall is being stood down.

Thomas Phillips and his three young children, Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5, were last seen on Saturday September 11 at Marokopa.

Police said a land-based search continues today on the coastline around Kiritehere Beach

and the Marokopa River mouth.

Involved are volunteers from the Waitomo LandSAR group, alongside Hamilton LandSAR, with oversight from NZ Police Search and Rescue.

"New teams are coming in today to refresh the existing teams, and include police staff working with drones to aid the search efforts," police said in a statement.

The numbers of people involved in the search will depend on daily requirements and conditions.

"While the current search base at Marokopa Hall will be stood down today, search efforts are not over," the statement said

"Police remain determined to bring answers to the family and community, and work will continue to do this."

Phillips' vehicle was found at Kiritehere Beach last Sunday, but searches along the coastline and in dense bush failed to find any sign of them.