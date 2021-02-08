Search and rescue underway at Wellington beach after clothing left behind

The clothing was found on the beach near Evans Bay Parade at approximately 9pm on Monday. Photo / NZ Police

A person who left clothes on a Wellington beach is being sought by police, who have concerns for their safety.

A search and rescue operation is underway after items of clothing were found on Hataitai Beach, near Evans Bay Parade, at around 9pm Monday evening.

The clothing items are green-and-orange Nike running shoes, a faded black T-shirt and a pair of green-and-white ankle socks.

The clothing was found on the beach near Evans Bay Parade at approximately 9pm on Monday. Photo / NZ Police

A male wearing a pair of black shorts was seen entering the water around the same time the clothing was abandoned, however police do not know whether he is connected.

Wellington Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the owner of the clothes, as they have concerns for the person's safety.

Anyone who has seen a male matching this description, or wearing the clothes described is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event P045434543.