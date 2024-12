A search and rescue operation is underway on Aoraki/Mt Cook this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

A search and rescue operation this afternoon for three climbers on Aoraki Mt Cook was forced to pause because of the weather conditions.

The three men, who were attempting to summit, were due to complete their climb at 8.30am today but did not meet their prearranged transport, police said.

A missing persons report was filed 12.45pm today.

“Police search and rescue and Department of Conservation search and rescue are working together to locate the three men,” a police spokesperson said.