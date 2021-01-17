Search and rescue effort for missing kayaker resumes in Wellington

The search for a missing kayaker on Wellington's south coast resumed this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An extensive search and rescue effort has resumed this morning for a kayaker missing in Wellington.

The operation was sparked about 3.30pm yesterday after a lone kayak was found floating in the water in Tarakena Bay, off Wellington's south coast, with freshly caught fish inside.

"Police inquiries have identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking this morning, who has not returned when expected," a statement said yesterday.

Shore search parties started walking around the Miramar coastline today at 7am.

Members of the Wellington Search and Rescue team during their search for the missing kayaker along the rocky shoreline at Tarakena Bay on Wellington's South coast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"The sea search is being undertaken by police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and the Wellington Coastguard.

"Aerial searches are being conducted by a Royal NZ Airforce NH90 helicopter and the Wellington Westpac Rescue helicopter."

The flight path taken by those involved in the search and rescue effort yesterday. Image / Facebook

Police call on public for help

Members of the public are being urged to contact police immediately if they come across any items of interest that may have a connection to the missing man.

A helicopter yesterday searched for the kayaker from the air, while Police Search and Rescue conducted land-based searches.

A helicopter is in the air searching, and Police Search and Rescue are also conducting land-based searches. Photo / Supplied

The Police boat and a Wellington Airport rescue boat also searched on the water.

Late last night, police said the search teams had been stood down and efforts would resume early today.

"Police Search and Rescue will continue to assess next areas to search, and teams are expected to resume searching at first light from air, sea and on land."