Search and rescue crew hunt for elderly Wesley man

Vaisaili Paulo has been missing from Wesley in Auckland since 6pm last night. Photo / NZ Police

Vaisaili Paulo has been missing from Wesley in Auckland since 6pm last night. Photo / NZ Police

Search and rescue crews will be scouring the wider Wesley area today, looking for an elderly man missing since yesterday evening.

Vaisaili Paulo, 76, was last seen about 6pm in Wesley.

He was wearing a blue rain jacket with a light blue top underneath and dark long pants.

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of him.

Search crews will scout the wider area Wesley this morning looking for him.

Anyone with any information about Paulo's whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210608/4398.