Seal Security director Chetan Kumar fined and banned from hiring overseas workers

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

A group of workers claimed they paid between $10,000-$50,000 in cash to Indian agents for visas to work in NZ. Video / Ben Dickens
  • S.E.A.L Security director Chetan Kumar was fined $1000 and his company has been banned from recruiting overseas staff.
  • The government agency that oversees the licencing and certification of the security industry found Kumar guilty of misconduct and said there is evidence to support allegations of migrant exploitation.
  • Migrant Workers’ Association president Anu Kaloti criticised the penalty as too lenient and said Immigration New Zealand’s own investigation into the case was taking too long.
  • Kumar told the Herald he’s the victim of unproven allegations made by a small number of staff.

A Lamborghini-driving security company boss accused of exploiting migrant workers has been fined $1000 and his business has been banned from recruiting overseas staff.

The adverse ruling was made by the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority (PSPLA) against Chetan Kumar, the director of Auckland-based security

