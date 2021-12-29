Sea, ground and air searches underway for missing diver near Te Araroa

Sea, ground and air searches have commenced. Photo / NZME

A diver has gone missing in Te Araroa on the North Island's East Cape, prompting searches by emergency services.

The diver was scuba diving off the rocks near 566 East Coast Rd when he failed to surface.

Sea, ground, and air searches have commenced.

A report was made to police at around 10.30am today, a police media statement said.

Eastern Four Square Store Te Araroa declined to comment and Ngā Pūriri Bed and Breakfast said they did not know anything about the incident.

Te Araroa is a town in the Gisborne Region of the North Island of New Zealand. It is situated 175km north of Gisborne city, along State Highway 35 between Tokata and Awatere.

