Sculpture goes up in flames in Auckland Central’s Victoria Park

Fenz was alerted by police after reports of smoke coming from the park. Responders found the Fred Loopstra sculpture engulfed in flames .

Loopstra said in 1971 that the sculpture depicts New Zealand’s pioneering and agrarian past, and was made to resemble farm implements such as ploughs.

"Homage to Will" by Fred Loopstra in Victoria Park has gone up in flames.

The work, constructed from railway sleepers, is 2.4 metres high and 7.9 metres long.

“I tried to form the massiveness of many of the early transport and logging structures of the country,” Loopstra said in 1971.

“It came off rather well, judging by the response of the city’s residents.”

