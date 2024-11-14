Advertisement
Updated

Sculpture goes up in flames in Auckland Central’s Victoria Park

NZ Herald
A wooden sculpture in a central Auckland park that was being used as a temporary shelter for a homeless person has gone up in flames.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) was called to the “Homage to the Will” sculpture at Victoria Park at 9.46am.

There were no reported injuries and the fire is now out.

"Homage to Will" by Fred Loopstra in Victoria Park was being used as a homeless shelter before it went up in flames.
Fenz was alerted by police after reports of smoke coming from the park. Responders found the Fred Loopstra sculpture engulfed in flames .

Loopstra said in 1971 that the sculpture depicts New Zealand’s pioneering and agrarian past, and was made to resemble farm implements such as ploughs.

"Homage to Will" by Fred Loopstra in Victoria Park has gone up in flames.
The work, constructed from railway sleepers, is 2.4 metres high and 7.9 metres long.

“I tried to form the massiveness of many of the early transport and logging structures of the country,” Loopstra said in 1971.

“It came off rather well, judging by the response of the city’s residents.”

