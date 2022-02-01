Scrub fire on main route out of Wellington under control, delays continue

The scrub fire is causing major delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A large scrub fire between the motorway and railway tracks near Porirua has been brought under control, but there are still significant delays for traffic.

State Highway 59 is affected, which is the main route in and out of Wellington since Transmission Gully remains unopened but has officially been named State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 4pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the fire initially stretched between 50m and 100m, however the majority of it has been extinguished and controlled.

Four fire engines attended the scene and the rural fire brigade was brought in to assist.

At 5.30pm Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the fire had been brought under control and all lanes and ramps were now open.

However the transport agency warned there would still be significant congestion and delays for northbound traffic and vehicles trying to access or travel through Porirua City.

"Please continue to avoid travelling in the area if possible."

There could also be low visibility due to smoke.

At 5pm Waka Kotahi reported northbound traffic was down to one lane and backed up all the way to Churton Park.