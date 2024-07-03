Canterbury’s film sector has had a lot of success over recent years, which thanks to newly announced funding, it now hopes to build on.
Christchurch City Council’s previous $1.5 million grant meant over the last three years, the region has seen 11 productions, the creation of 135 local full-time equivalent film roles, and more than $14m in spend.
Notable productions include Bookworm - a film featuring Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood - Head South, and TV series Dark City: The Cleaner.
It’s now been confirmed Screen CanterburyNZ has secured $600,000 over the next two years.
Screen CanterburyNZ’s head Petrina D’Rozario said that given the tough funding climate, they are very grateful to Christchurch City Council for re-establishing its support - through the only grant of this kind in New Zealand.