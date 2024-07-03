“I’m just really happy it’s come back around as it is critical for our region. I didn’t want that to flat line, and it keeps the heart beating,” she said.

Council is providing $100,000 until June 2025, then another $300,000 from July 2025 to June 2026.

D’Rozario said this will add to the $200,000 left over from the last grant.

She added it gives them confidence the council sees that the sector is growing, adding the recent buzz of production activity is exactly what a strong creative economy needs.

Given the lack of infrastructure in the South Island, D’Rozario said the grant is needed to help cover the extra expense.

The region has received praise for its achievements in this area.

NZ Film Commission head of international attraction and marketing Phillipa Mossman said the grant has allowed Canterbury to become more film-friendly, which is critical for drawing productions.

“The region has built up its credentials ... more of the locals have earned credits on productions that start to make sense for other productions coming in,” she said.

Mossman said the knowledge around what productions need in terms of permits and access to production needs, has all been built up because of the number of projects.

“It makes our sector more resilient and offers greater range in terms of locations as well.

D’Rozario said she hopes the new grant will allow more local stories to be told and more local crews hired in heads of department roles.

She also wants to see more capability building, adding the best way to build a skill set is to actively work on a shoot – meaning locals will increase their skills.