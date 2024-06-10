Scott Watson is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope. Photo / Supplied

The reliability of witnesses to identify the man last seen with Ben Smart and Olivia Hope before they vanished has been the focus as their murderer, Scott Watson, makes another attempt to clear his name.

Watson’s case is back before the Court of Appeal in Wellington this week, where he’s seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope in the Marlborough Sounds on New Year’s Day in 1998.

Smart, 21, and Hope, 17, haven’t been seen since getting out of a water taxi on to a yacht moored in Endeavour Inlet. There’s been no trace of the pair since the early hours of New Year’s Day, 1998. Their bodies and possessions have never been found.

The latest appeal is the result of a royal prerogative of mercy, applied for in 2017 and granted in 2020. The grounds for the appeal are twofold:

The reliability of DNA evidence, specifically hairs that were thought to belong to Hope and were recovered from Watson’s boat, Blade .

Mistakes by the police in using a photo montage as a means of identifying Watson. The montage contained a new photo that showed Watson caught halfway through a blink. This gave the appearance of hooded eyes, a characteristic of the mystery man’s description.

This photo of Scott Watson, midway through a blink, was the only picture of him shown to witnesses. Photo / Supplied

Crown lawyer Stuart Baker started today’s proceedings by cross-examining Dr Gary L. Wells, an American psychologist and expert in witness memory research. Wells has prepared two reports for Watson and appeared at the hearing by video link. His evidence centres on the reliability of witness accounts from that night.

Baker suggested to Wells that he didn’t have all the notes of evidence, including the 3000 pages of trial transcript.

Wells told the court he had read all the evidence provided to him, focusing on the statements of the witnesses who were on the water taxi that night with Ben and Olivia when they dropped them at the boat with the man.

Baker put it to Wells that he had been selective about the evidence, including that of water taxi passenger Hayden Morrissey, who didn’t pick Watson from a montage he was shown.





Wells said Morrissey had described the man in the water taxi with him as having long, scraggly hair.

But Baker suggested a reason Morrissey didn’t pick Watson out from the montage was that he saw the man only from behind and therefore was unable to pick him from a photo.

Olivia’s sister Amelia’s description of Watson was also challenged by Wells, who said she didn’t mention Watson’s short hair and receding hairline until after Watson’s image was plastered all over the media.

But Wells did agree people can describe the same person in different ways.

Watson was convicted of double murder in September 1999 and sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum period of 17 years in jail. He has now spent 26 years behind bars, protesting his innocence.

Watson isn’t attending the Court of Appeal hearing, but is represented by his lawyers, Nick Chisnall KC and Kerry Cook.

Nick Chisnall KC (pictured) is representing Scott Watson. Photo / RNZ

The Crown is represented by Madeleine Laracy and Stuart Baker.

What options does the Court of Appeal have?

The court has three options:

Dismiss the appeal.

Quash the conviction and order a High Court retrial.

Quash the conviction.

Options two and three would flow from the court finding a miscarriage of justice had occurred.

In the case of David Bain, the Privy Council found a miscarriage of justice, quashed the conviction and sent it back for a retrial in the Christchurch High Court where Bain was acquitted.

In 2016, Bain received an ex-gratia payment of $925,000 for the 13 years he spent in jail.

But, the Government refused to pay compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment after an investigation by retired Australian Judge Ian Callinan QC, who found Bain hadn’t established his innocence on the balance of probabilities.

In Teina Pora’s case, the Privy Council found a miscarriage of justice, quashed the conviction, but did not order a retrial.

In 2017, the Government paid Pora $3.5 million for wrongful conviction and the 20 years he spent in jail. In announcing the compensation, then Justice Minister Andrew Little said Pora was the victim of one of New Zealand’s worst miscarriages of justice.

Watson’s case before Justices French, Courtney and Thomas is set down for a week.

