Scientists find record of early Māori land-burning in Antarctic ice

Smoke from last year's Australian bush fires caused this eerie scene over the cleared maunga of Maungakiekie / One Tree Hill. Photo / Greg Bowker

Researchers studying Antarctic ice have discovered evidence that early Māori land-burning caused a major rise in carbon emissions 700 years ago.

The findings, reported in the journal Nature, cast light on the significant changes made to the New Zealand landscape by human settlement.

Scientists from the British Antarctic Survey made the discovery when examining ice-core samples taken from James Ross Island in Antarctica.

They found that levels of black carbon, or soot, began to increase dramatically about 700 years ago.

That coincides with the widespread settlement of Aotearoa by Māori.

They compared the samples to others taken from mainland Antarctica and, while soot levels began to grow on the island from 1300, samples from the mainland showed that soot levels there remained stable.

Atmospheric modelling showed the scientists that the soot could have come from either Patagonia, Tasmania or New Zealand.

But it was only here that the charcoal record showed any significant burning around 1300.

Burning forests to clear land has been used by people across the globe for millennia and continued at pace in New Zealand with colonisation, leaving our islands looking startling different between 1000 and 2005.

The scientists were reportedly surprised by the findings, given New Zealand's relatively small landmass, Science Focus reported.

"The idea that humans at this time in history caused such a significant change in atmospheric black carbon through their land clearing activities is quite surprising," said Joe McConnell, research professor of hydrology at Desert Research Institute said.

"We used to think that if you went back a few hundred years you'd be looking at a pristine, pre-industrial world, but it's clear from this study that humans have been impacting the environment over the Southern Ocean and the Antarctica Peninsula for at least the last 700 years."

"Compared to natural burning in places like the Amazon, or Southern Africa, or Australia, you wouldn't expect Māori burning in New Zealand to have a big impact, but it does over the Southern Ocean and the Antarctic Peninsula," said Nathan Chellman, postdoctoral fellow at Desert Research Institute.