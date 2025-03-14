In an email to parents on Thursday, Northland’s Kerikeri High School principal Mike Clent said stock in the canteen had effectively run out.

“We anticipate our canteen ceasing all service, possibly from tomorrow, and so we ask that all students bring morning tea and lunch to school until such time as we are able to start offering an onsite canteen service again,” the email read.

“Students will not be given permission to leave the school grounds to purchase food in town during the school day.”

Meanwhile, Auckland’s Ormiston Senior College took to social media, saying it had “no prior notice of this decision”.

“We are now working through a process to secure a new canteen provider, but this will take time. In the meantime, we ask that students bring a packed lunch each day, as food will not be available for purchase at school.”

The East Auckland school also acknowledged its tuck shop staff on their last day.

“They have been a friendly face to all of our students, and this is a very difficult time for them.”

The Herald is also aware Auckland’s Glen Eden Intermediate, Waikato’s Raglan Area School, Wellington’s Rongotai College, Nelson’s Nayland College and Christchurch’s Lincoln High School are among those impacted.

Libelle Group tipped into liquidation after over 20 years

Robert Campbell and David Webb of Deloitte NZ were appointed liquidators of Libelle Group Ltd on Tuesday, which had been in business for more than 20 years.

Webb earlier confirmed to the Herald just over 500 staff were affected.

“We understand Libelle Group’s director had concerns about the solvency of the business, which is why the company’s shareholders appointed myself and Robert Campbell as liquidators this morning,” Webb told the Herald.

“The liquidators’ focus today has been on supporting the continuity of services that many New Zealand families rely on. The reasons for the appointment of liquidators beyond the director’s concerns around solvency will be part of the liquidators’ review of the business.”

Libelle was contracted by Compass Group NZ Ltd — an arm of the multinational catering company — to deliver the school lunches.

Compass Group leads the School Lunch Collective, which was awarded the $85 million annual school lunch contract last year as part of Associate Education Minister David Seymour’s Healthy School Lunches reform.

The new programme only started rolling out to schools in January.

“The liquidators are undertaking a full and urgent review of all of Libelle’s operations, with our immediate focus being working with Libelle’s employees and affected stakeholders to ascertain the way forward, including ensuring students around New Zealand continue to receive their school lunches,” Webb said.

Seymour said the liquidation process would not materially impact the provision of school lunches.

“This is a commercial matter between Compass and Libelle. Compass has assured the ministry that any disruption will be minimised, and the liquidation process will not materially impact the provision of school lunches.

“To ensure the uninterrupted delivery of the school meals provided by Libelle central production kitchens, the Compass Group has told the ministry that it will assume operations during this transition and take responsibility for providing meals every school day.”

Education Minister Erica Stanford and Seymour did not wish to comment on the tuckshop situation.

The Ministry of Education directed all questions to Libelle Group’s liquidators.

Libelle Group liquidators have been approached for comment.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

