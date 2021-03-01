School pupils injured in bus collision in Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the incident at Clearview Primary at about 12.10pm. Photo / George Heard

School pupils have been injured after a bus reportedly ran into the back of another bus in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Harewood Rd and Breens Rd in Bishopdale at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said it appears one bus has run into the back of the other.

Another bus was called to transport passengers back to Clearview School in Rolleston.

An ambulance was called to the school address to treat passengers for minor injuries.