Several weather watches are in place today especially around the lower half of the South Island, with heavy rain and snow expected. Image / MetService
Thunderstorms and hail will pummel Auckland as the school holidays kick off after a wild day of cancelled flights, tornadoes and severe flooding down south.
As Kiwis set off for school holiday trips, MetService warns the severe weather will continue this weekend, bringing icy temperatures and inland snow forholiday hotspots on Sunday.
MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer told the Herald that inthe western parts of the North Island, a showery air mass will bring thunder and heavy showers this morning, which will spread showers “to pretty much the entire North Island”.
Thunderstorms are forecast to hit from Auckland through to the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and then the upper South Island in Nelson and Buller today.
Several severe weather watches and warnings, including orange heavy rain warnings for Gisborne/Tairawhiti and north of Ruatoria as well as Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane, with both areas expected to get 40mm to 60mm of rain on top of what has already fallen with localised downpours possible.
Down south, there are four warnings and three watches in place, with heavy rain warnings for Dunedin and Clutha, heavy rain watches for North Otago and Southland around Mossburn, plus heavy snow warnings for the Crown Range and Milford Rd (SH94), and a heavy snow watch for Central Otago, Southland north of Lumsden, also inland Dunedin and Clutha.
Meanwhile, the Tasman district which got a drenching yesterday is also under a heavy rain watch with MetService forecasting “periods of heavy rain or showers with possible thunderstorms. Amounts may approach warning criteria about isolated areas. Low chance of upgrading to a warning”.
Mercer said this weather will linger about the South Island until late in the afternoon, and improve into a showery day on Sunday.
Chilly South Island temperatures to kick off school holidays
Mercer said after an unseasonably warm period, South Islanders will feel temperatures plummet this weekend.
“It’s going to be quite cold and potentially snowy to quite low levels about Otago and Southern Canterbury.
“We are expecting snow to get down to maybe about 300m about inland Southland tomorrow morning.
“We’re getting temperatures into the low teens in most of the South Island, though in those inland parts we’ll probably be lucky to get into double figures, so places like Wānaka, Queenstown, Alexandra.”
The good news is there will likely be a good dumping of snow for South Island skifields.
