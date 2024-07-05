Advertisement
School holiday weather: Sunny skies forecast across NZ, cold temperatures for first week

Raphael Franks
By
3 mins to read
The first week of the school holidays will be bright and sunny across the country but the bluebird days ahead will come with chilly mornings.

Wind should be low and conditions should be settled, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

It follows a weekend forecast of a few brief showers and a Friday morning that set records for the coldest of the year so far.

MetService said Auckland temperatures dropped to 3.2C this morning. New Plymouth fell to 0.7C, Wellington to 2.1C, Wānaka to -3.3C and Queenstown to -4.2C.

Yesterday was even cooler at Mt Cook Airport, where MetService recorded a -7.1C low, its coldest temperature of the year thus far.

“We’ve got more of those cold temperatures to come as we head towards the weekend,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Saturday in Auckland will begin with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers, but these should clear by late afternoon. Fresh southwesterly winds should ease by the evening.

Sunday should see increasing cloud cover and the chance of a shower, with a high of 15C. Monday would be mostly fine but would turn cloudy in the evening, with a high of 16C, MetService said.

From Tuesday through Thursday, MetService is forecasting fine skies for the City of Sails.

Sun should come a little earlier to Wellington, with clear skies forecast from Sunday to Tuesday and highs of up to 13C. Saturday would be partly cloudy with isolated showers throughout the day.

Christchurch’s lows are forecast to dip to zero and below over the whole week. MetService said Saturday should fall to -2C and Sunday to -1C. Both days would be partly cloudy, with showers expected on Saturday.

Fine conditions are tipped for Monday and Tuesday, with lows of -2C and 0C and highs of 13C and 11C. Clouds may set in on Wednesday, clearing again on Thursday.

Dunedin should not get as cold as the Garden City but would be beset by cloud and gale-force winds from Saturday to Monday, bucking the trend around the country.

The coolest temperatures are forecast to set in from Monday evening, bringing night-time lows of 4C. Skies are expected to become clear from Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the settled weather was brought about by a ridge of high pressure.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

