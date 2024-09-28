He said the east of the country would experience the nicest weather for the start of the holiday period.

“For the South Island, Canterbury, all the way up to Nelson and Malborough are looking quite sunny and dry.

“For the North Island, almost everywhere is looking pretty good, but you’re really guaranteed sunshine and mild weather in the eastern parts. Gisborne down to Hawke’s Bay are going to be your best bets.”

A warm spring day at Takapuna beach, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Fernandes said temperatures wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for this time of year.

Whakatane is forecast to be the hottest place in New Zealand today reaching a high of 20C, while Tauranga and Napier are set to reach 18C.

Tomorrow, Masterton and Blenheim are forecast to reach a high of 21C and Hamilton, Palmerston North, Ashburton, and Whanganui are set to reach 20C.

However, by the middle of next week, bad weather will return to New Zealand.

Fernandes said the western parts of the South Island such as Buller to Fiordland would see increased rain.

“For the North Island, we are going to start seeing cloud increasing if you’re in Bay of Plenty, Auckland, Northland and even towards Taranaki,” he said.

“On Wednesday, we start to see a lot of wet weather spreading across all of New Zealand. The only areas, at this stage, that are looking to be mostly dry are Hawke’s Bay down to the Wairarapa and Gisborne.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.