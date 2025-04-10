Advertisement
School holiday weather: Cold snap to hit the first weekend of autumn school holidays, snow likely

Natasha Gordon
NZ Herald
US hikes tariffs to China while pausing others and MP explains old social media posts following death threats. Video / NZ Herald, AFP
  • Families can expect a clear and frosty start to the school holidays.
  • MetService forecasts rain for Fiordland and Southland on Friday, affecting southern and western South Island.
  • Christchurch had its coldest night of the year this week, with temperatures plunging to 0.7C.

Frost and snow are looming as the school holidays begin.

The first cold snap of the year signals New Zealand is well into autumn, with a handful of regions experiencing frost this week.

And looking towards the weekend, there is more to come.

“We’re starting to see more of those colder airmasses that come up from the Southern Ocean,” MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said families should expect average “slightly cooler” autumn temperatures in the next few days.

While it might be chilly this morning, reasonably settled weather is expected for the weekend and early next week, meaning outdoor pursuits are a real option for much of the country.

Auckland families are in for a treat this weekend with an expected high of 23C on Sunday.

A reasonably settled weekend to start off the school holidays should allow for some outdoor activities. Photo / MetService
This week ends with plenty of sunshine and clear skies for most of the country.

However, Bergdolt said, a front from the south will move up the country through the weekend, reaching central New Zealand by Monday.

This may mean periods of rain for Wellington on Monday, Bergdolt said.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow fell at Cardrona Alpine Resort between Queenstown and Wanaka on Tuesday. Photo / Cardrona Alpine Resort
The first snow of the season arrived on Tuesday afternoon, with 10cm falling at Cardrona Alpine Resort, between Queenstown and Wānaka.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said more “snow is likely” in the lower South Island alpine passes from early next week.

For those travelling during the school holidays, MetService says it is important to be prepared as this snow could affect road alpine passes like Porters and Lewis Pass.

