MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said families should expect average “slightly cooler” autumn temperatures in the next few days.

While it might be chilly this morning, reasonably settled weather is expected for the weekend and early next week, meaning outdoor pursuits are a real option for much of the country.

Auckland families are in for a treat this weekend with an expected high of 23C on Sunday.

A reasonably settled weekend to start off the school holidays should allow for some outdoor activities. Photo / MetService

This week ends with plenty of sunshine and clear skies for most of the country.

However, Bergdolt said, a front from the south will move up the country through the weekend, reaching central New Zealand by Monday.

This may mean periods of rain for Wellington on Monday, Bergdolt said.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow fell at Cardrona Alpine Resort between Queenstown and Wanaka on Tuesday. Photo / Cardrona Alpine Resort

The first snow of the season arrived on Tuesday afternoon, with 10cm falling at Cardrona Alpine Resort, between Queenstown and Wānaka.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said more “snow is likely” in the lower South Island alpine passes from early next week.

For those travelling during the school holidays, MetService says it is important to be prepared as this snow could affect road alpine passes like Porters and Lewis Pass.

