Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 16-hundred Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Traffic is at a stand-still along parts of Auckland's motorway network, with the beginning of the school holidays and bad weather contributing to delays for motorists.

Waka Kotahi NZTA's live traffic map shows traffic is crawling on the parts of the Southern Motorway, as congestion backs up heading south from Spaghetti Junction to Drury.

The Southwestern Motorway is also heavy from about the Waterview Tunnel to the interchange with the southern at Manukau.

A crash at the Waterview Tunnel southbound entrance has blocked two lanes, with traffic backing up to St Lukes on the westbound Northwestern Motorway.

SH20 SOUTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 5PM

A crash is blocking two right lanes in the #SH20 Southbound Waterview Tunnel. Merge left with care and expect westbound delays on #SH16. ^LB pic.twitter.com/HxeG3xwKC8 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 30, 2022

A crash on the right northbound lane after the Northcote on-ramp is also delaying travellers on the North Shore.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 5:00PM

A crash is blocking the right northbound lane on #SH1 after Northcote Rd off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/mHWpdrC9Ml — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 30, 2022

Earlier, a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge blocked northbound lanes at 3.25pm. The crash was cleared at 3.40pm.

A breakdown at 3.55pm has blocked the middle northbound lane near the Hillsborough Rd off-ramp on the Southwestern Motorway. Waka Kotahi NZTA warns to expect delays.

At 3.40pm a crash blocked the right westbound lane on State Highway 16 just after the link to the SH20 Waterview Tunnel. It was cleared at 4pm.

A crash has also blocked the right northbound lane on SH1 just after the Highbrook Rd off-ramp. At 4.15pm, Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted that the lane remained blocked.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 3:55PM

A breakdown is blocking the middle northbound lane on #SH20 adjacent to Hillsborough Rd off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/rt1BsnyM5J — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 30, 2022

A crash on the Southern Motorway about 3pm blocked a southbound lane just after the Redoubt Rd off-ramp.

Traffic on the Southern and Northwestern Motorways at Manukau is also heavy after a crash in the early afternoon blocked two northbound lanes just before the Lambie Rd off-ramp. It has since been cleared, but delays remain.

UPDATE 4:15PM

The right lane remains BLOCKED as response crews work to clear the scene. Merge left with care and continue to expect delays. ^LB https://t.co/yYAqmwb4O9 pic.twitter.com/GAH4YPSuRu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 30, 2022

UPDATE 3:40PM

This crash has now been pushed off the bridge. Expect northbound delays from the Spaghetti Jctn as congestion resumes to normal. ^LB https://t.co/fhBpoVaT7A — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 30, 2022

UPDATE 4:00PM

This crash is now clear. Continue to expect westbound delays through the area on #SH16. ^LB https://t.co/5elKZLHkPg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 30, 2022

A serious crash on the Desert Road, State Highway 1 between Waiouru and Rangipo could also cause delays as emergency services respond.

The transport authority is warning motorcyclists and motorists in the South Island driving a caravan, campervan or any high-sided vehicle to take care in high winds between Springs Junction and Reefton, SH7.

In Wellington, a rockfall earlier in the day on a scenic route out of the city slowed some motorists down on SH59 at Pukerua Bay. The rockfall is now clear.

Also in Wellington, a slip on Remutaka Hill caused reduced speed limits temporarily between Upper Hutt and Featherston, but it has since cleared.

The exodus from the big cities for school holidays has begun – with motorists and families leaving work early and heading to holiday getaway spots.

While the weather for the first weekend of the holidays won't be that seasonal – rain and showers are forecast for a lot of the country – it hasn't stopped Kiwis heading away before the normal late afternoon/early evening rush hours.

By lunchtime before the school holidays, traffic was already building in the country's largest city as holiday makers escape. The red indicates slower speeds. Photo / Google Maps

And as travel begins, police and road safety advocates have urged everyone to drive to survive; with the holidays coming at the end of a September where eight people died in just a week.

The country's top road policing boss is urging drivers to be responsible to prevent serious crashes during the school holidays which start this weekend.

New Zealand director of road policing Superintendent Stephen Greally told the Herald the number of people losing their lives on roads was concerning and horrific.

"Most of these crashes are unnecessary. This is happening because some drivers are making poor decisions - speeding, using devices while driving and not wearing seat belts.

"It is heartbreaking when we have to knock on someone's door to inform them that their loved one has died in a car crash."

Areas of rain over the South Island and lower North Island should gradually clear as we head through today. However, rain is expected to become widespread over the upper North Island by the end of the day.



Check the latest rain radar here https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 ^SG pic.twitter.com/SYfclf6Gdw — MetService (@MetService) September 29, 2022

Safety was the only way to prevent future fatalities, Greally said.

"We will be out there making sure that all drivers follow the rules.

"We want people to drive responsibly and avoid making poor decisions.

"Drivers need to understand one bad decision can cost someone else their life."

As of yesterday, the Ministry of Transport has reported there have been 268 road deaths so far this year, up by 32 from last year's figure of 236.

According to the ministry's website, 28 people had lost their lives this month in fatal crashes on New Zealand's roads.

And just last week the Herald reported eight people died in crashes.

Students Against Dangerous Driving (Kaitiaki o Ara) general manager Donna Govorko is also asking motorists to take time to consider their responsibility and drive safely these school holidays.

"Help us all to get to our destination safe and alive," Govorko said.

"It is very disappointing to see that the number of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads keeps going up.

"What needs to happen to make people understand that we can do more as a community to turn this around? Many fatal and serious injury crashes are avoidable by making a few changes.

REMINDER - Daytime slip repair works will take place on the #SH1 Brynderwyn Hills between 6am & 5pm TODAY (Fri 30 Sep) and from Mon to Fri next week (03 - 07 Oct). Delays can be expected: https://t.co/nsSLtQpfmA ^LB pic.twitter.com/oSDwhUmkOt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 29, 2022

"Drive to the conditions, no distractions, safe speeds, drive sober, wear your seat belt."

Govorko said these were simple things motorists could do to be safer.



"The decisions we make don't just impact us they impact other road users and their families."

• Planning your road trip? Before you hit the road check out latest road and traffic conditions here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/