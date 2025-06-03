The board’s preferred option was an outright change and asked Damien O’Connor, the Minister for Land Information at that time, to make the final determination. This was in 2023 and when Labour lost the election that year, the responsibility was passed to National’s Chris Penk.

The consultation process attracted more than 1800 submissions, with 52% in support of Kororāreka and 48% opposed.

It is curious that, given the support, admittedly by a small margin, that the application was declined.

It’s not only place names in the spotlight bilingual traffic signs have been up for debate for years. Recently in Hawke’s Bay, local roadworkers used stop/go signs that read “taihoa” with a red background and “haere” with a green background. These signs were not official signs and not approved for use.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the signs were not bilingual and were not included in the package of 94 bilingual signs released for consultation in 2023 as part of He Tohu Huarahi Māori bilingual traffic signs programme.

So the debate goes on, but te reo Māori is commonly used these days, children learn it at school and we hear it frequently on TV and radio. Auckland is often unofficially referred to as Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland and New Zealand as Aotearoa/New Zealand.

While not the only reason, name changes are often done to restore te reo Māori names.

In 2023, Mount Egmont became Taranaki Maunga. In 2013, the unofficial names of North Island and South Island were made official alternative names with Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu and in 1998, Mt Cook became Aoraki/Mount Cook following a settlement between Ngāi Tahu and the Crown.

While not everyone will agree with these changes or how much te reo is used in our lives now, it is here to stay.

The process of officially changing a place name should be considered carefully and rightly there will be many things taken into consideration before a decision is made.

In the case of the Russell application, it feels like a missed opportunity to embrace the changing nature of our language; a better decision would have been to go with the dual name of Kororāreka/Russell.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.