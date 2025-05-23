The marae applied to the Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board to have the name of Russell changed - or restored, as Rawiri describes it - to Kororāreka in 2021.

Public consultation was held in 2023 and the change was supported by high-profile Bay of Islands residents, such as former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley.

The debate allowed people to learn more about the name Kororāreka, which records how an unwell Māori chief was revitalised by a sweet penguin broth from the area, Rawiri said.

But Penk said there was insufficient support to change the name to Kororāreka, due to Russell’s historic legacy.

“The township of Russell holds significant historical importance through its connection to the first capital of New Zealand. In light of this legacy, I believed it was important to give full and thoughtful consideration to the proposal to officially name the township Kororāreka,” he said in a statement.

Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri say the fight will go on. Pictured behind her is former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley, who also supported the name Kororāreka. Photo / NZME

The consultation process attracted more than 1800 submissions, with 52% in support of Kororāreka and 48% opposed.

“Given the close margin and the historical weight of the decision, I consulted with colleagues across government. Through that process, it became clear there was insufficient support to proceed with the proposal,” Penk said.

He thanked everyone who made a submission and Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board for its “important work”.

Rawiri said she would continue trying to get the name restored to Kororāreka, which is already used by numerous businesses and organisations.

She believed the name restoration to Kororāreka had the support of the Geographic Board, who gave its recommendation to the overseeing minister, then Labour’s Damien O’Connor.

Land Information Minister Chris Penk says the name Russell has an historic legacy and support for Kororāreka was marginal. Photo / NZME

But O’Connor was unable to make a decision before the election in 2023.

Rawiri said she understood Penk made his decision on May 8 but only released the decision on Friday.

While many people think of Russell as New Zealand’s first capital, the capital was actually based nearby in the town of Ōkiato, also known as Old Russell.

This town was named Russell in 1840 after the then-leader of the British House of Commons, Lord James Russell, who never set foot in New Zealand.

But the capital was transferred to Auckland in 1841 and much of Old Russell was destroyed by fire the following year.

Kororāreka, about 8km north of Ōkiato, was part of the Port of Russell and gradually assumed the name of the destroyed town.

Kororāreka records how an unwell Māori chief was revitalised by a sweet penguin broth from the area, with kororā being the name for blue penguin and reka meaning sweet.

