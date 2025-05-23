“The township of Russell holds significant historical importance through its connection to the first capital of New Zealand. In light of this legacy, I believed it was important to give full and thoughtful consideration to the proposal to officially name the township Kororāreka,” he said in a statement.
“Given the close margin and the historical weight of the decision, I consulted with colleagues across government. Through that process, it became clear there was insufficient support to proceed with the proposal,” Penk said.
He thanked everyone who made a submission and Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board for its “important work”.
Rawiri said she would continue trying to get the name restored to Kororāreka, which is already used by numerous businesses and organisations.