Russell in the Bay of Islands is often already referred to as Kororāreka by locals. Photo / Getty Images

A decision on whether one of Northland’s most historic towns could revert to its original Māori name has reached its final hurdle.

Land Information Minister Damien O’Connor will make the ultimate call on whether Russell returns to its pre-1842 name of Kororāreka after the New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa failed to make a determination at its hui last week.

A Geographic Board spokeswoman said final naming decisions are referred to the minister when there are objecting views on a proposal that the board does not uphold, as per the process set out in the New Zealand Geographic Board (Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa) Act 2008.

“We appreciate that the community is eager for a decision to be made, however, there’s a proper process for us to follow.”

While O’Connor is not bound by any time constraints, the board anticipates a result in the coming weeks.

The delay was disappointing for Kororāreka Marae Society chairwoman Deb Rewiri, given the society first lodged the proposal in September 2021.

“It’s frustrating that we have to wait for the minister to respond and he can take however long. We’ve waited enough,” she said.

But the tenterhooks would be worth it for Rewiri to hopefully see the name Kororāreka, which translates literally as “sweet penguin”, restored.

Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

She had previously raised the point that Russell is a nod to British politician Lord John Russell who “never set foot in New Zealand”.

“If it doesn’t go our way, we will petition and we have robust processes already outlined for that. If it does go our way we will celebrate.”

Rewiri acknowledged now would be a crucial time for the name restoration - not just locally but nationally - as conversations unfold about bilingual road signs and Kerikeri becoming the Far North’s first official bilingual town.

“The tipping point, the bell curve, has happened. Let’s keep progressing forward,” she said.

“Kororāreka is very instrumental in the birthplace of Aotearoa. We don’t give due recognition to the history of Kororāreka in terms of the beginning of our bicultural relationship.”

Pākeha and Māori country-wide still strongly supported the proposal, Rewiri said.

Russell Museum administrator and local business owner Rachel Thwaites was all for the name restoration. She felt sure it would go ahead.

She described how the buzz around Kororāreka becoming the official name had died down since public consultation closed in April.

“People are used to the idea now,” she said.

Add in the fact Russell residents were very familiar with and comfortable using both names, Thwaites noted.

That mixed use of the names was something Duke of Marlborough co-owner Riki Kinnaird heard often.

But what he wasn’t hearing was anything on the topic of Russell or Kororāreka.

“There’s not being much noise. I think people are busy trying to work through life at the moment given all the challenges,” he said.

New Zealand Geographic Board initially considered three options - an outright name change from Russell to Kororāreka, the dual name Kororāreka/Russell, or adopting both names as alternatives. Board members settled on the first option.

