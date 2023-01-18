Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley backs proposal to restore Russell’s original name of Kororāreka

6 mins to read
Russell township, which could revert to its original name of Kororāreka. Photo / Getty Images

One of Northland’s most historic towns could revert to its original Māori name if a proposal being considered by the New Zealand Geographic Board goes ahead.

Public consultation started yesterday on returning Russell to its

