'Say sorry': Act stonewalls unified message against Iran unless Green MP apologises

Greens Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman was asked about the government's response to the situation in Iran. Video / Mark Mitchell

Greens Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman was asked about the government's response to the situation in Iran. Video / Mark Mitchell

Act is set to block a motion calling for a unified condemnation of Iran's oppression of women's rights unless Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman apologises for interrupting a speech made by party leader David Seymour in the House.

Seymour, who supports the motion and has criticised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for not being more vocal on the atrocities in Iran, says Act will not support the motion unless Ghahraman apologises for "smart-arse" points of order during one of his speeches or transfers the motion to another MP.

Ghahraman says she is shocked that Seymour would put his own feelings ahead of sending a message of support to New Zealand's Iranian community and those protesting the oppressive regime on the ground.

"I'm genuinely shocked that after we've seen a 22-year-old woman die of brain injuries, that we've had 300 other peaceful protesters be murdered, countless others have been detained, that a New Zealand parliamentarian would put his personal feelings ahead of standing for those victims."

It comes as two New Zealand social media influencers have recently been allowed to leave Iran after being restricted from exiting the country for months and required assistance from the New Zealand Government.

Protests in Iran and across the globe were sparked by the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody after being detained by the morality police because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.

Ghahraman, a Kiwi-Iranian woman, had planned to propose a motion tomorrow that the Government "condemn the Iranian authorities' suppression of protesters and journalists, making clear our view that the use of violence in response to the expression of fundamental human rights by women or any other members of Iranian society is unacceptable".

As it required unanimous agreement, the motion would not be successful if Act didn't support it.

"We'd love to see it go ahead but as we've indicated to the Greens, there's been some behaviour from Golriz towards us we think is unacceptable and she can either ring up and say sorry about that and she's good to go or transfer it to another Green MP," Seymour said.

"As it turns out, she's chosen to run to the media and grandstand."

Kiwi-Iranian Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman wants New Zealand's Parliament to stand together in denouncing Iran's treatment of women. Photo / NZME

The behaviour Seymour was referring to was points of order made by Ghahraman during his speech on her Electoral (Strengthening Democracy) Amendment Bill in the House recently.

Asked what was so offensive about her behaviour, Seymour said; "If every MP raised endless, smart-arse points of order in the middle of their speeches, our Parliament would not function".

Ghahraman questioned why it was necessary to apologise for utilising common parliamentary processes.

"I'm shocked that taking two points of order during a speech would stand in the way of us as parliamentarians acting with dignity on world issues, something that I thought the Act party agreed with."

Last week, Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden criticised Ardern for her "deafening silence" regarding incidents in Iran and asked why she wouldn't stand up for women.

"It's time for the Government to properly condemn what is happening to women and girls in Iran," she said last week.

Ghahraman said she would explore other options to get her motion across the line, including co-operating with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were recently allowed to leave Iran after being prohibited from leaving the country for several months. Photo / Supplied

Ghahraman felt it was most appropriate she introduce the motion, given her lived experience as an Iranian woman.

"It's so important for our community to be able to tell our truth about this Government and to stand with our compatriots across the globe.

Asked if she would apologise if left with no other choice, Ghahraman said she would consider it.

"I would certainly apologise if that was the only way to have the people of Iran be put first in this Parliament which is what I would hope every member of Parliament would do on every issue, that they would assess it on the issue itself and not based on their feelings."