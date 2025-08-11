Advertisement
Saul Maniapoto-Bernsten deemed insane at time of shooting uncle multiple times

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Cedric Maniapoto was shot multiple times by his nephew, Saul Maniapoto-Bernsten who was today found not guilty of his murder by reason of insanity. Photo / NZ Police

Warning: Contains distressing content

A man who shot his uncle six times with a shotgun had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication in the weeks prior.

Saul Yalma Maniapoto-Bernsten was charged with the murder of his uncle Cedric Maniapoto and due to stand trial in the High Court at Hamilton this

