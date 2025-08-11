Cedric Maniapoto was shot multiple times by his nephew, Saul Maniapoto-Bernsten who was today found not guilty of his murder by reason of insanity. Photo / NZ Police
Warning: Contains distressing content
A man who shot his uncle six times with a shotgun had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication in the weeks prior.
Saul Yalma Maniapoto-Bernsten was charged with the murder of his uncle Cedric Maniapoto and due to stand trial in the High Court at Hamilton thismorning, but Justice Timothy Brewer acquitted him of the charge, deeming him insane at the time.
Justice Brewer instead directed that Maniapoto-Bernsten be detained in a hospital as a special patient under the Mental Health Compulsory Assessment and Treatment Act 1992.
In his judgment, Justice Brewer said schizophrenia is a disease of the mind.
“I am satisfied that the defendant was ‘labouring’ under that disease of the mind when he killed Mr Maniapoto.
“I am also satisfied that the defendant’s schizophrenia affected him at the time of the homicide to such an extent that he was incapable of knowing that killing Mr Maniapoto was morally wrong, having regard to the commonly accepted standards of right and wrong.”
Justice Brewer agreed with the opinion of two psychiatrists and Crown Solicitor Jacinda Hamilton that Maniapoto-Bernsten be detained in a hospital as a special patient.
“That means that you will go back to the psychiatric hospital and you will stay there under the care of the staff of the hospital until it’s determined that you are in a state to be released into the community.
“That typically takes years when there has been a homicide because of insanity.”