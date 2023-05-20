The Auckland Harbour Bridge has reopened after a temporary closure due to heavy winds, with one gust reaching 143km/h west of the city at midday.

Lane closures and speed restrictions are still in place on the bridge with NZTA advising light and high-sided vehicles to detour via the Western Ring Route.

The restrictions have caused a massive build-up of traffic on the Southern Motorway heading north, with bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching from Sylvia Park mall all the way to the Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Transport said wind gusts up to 91km/h blew across the bridge, closing it temporarily.

Buses on route at the time were told to pull over and wait for the bridge to reopen, but AT warns that if the winds pick up, the bridge may close again.

It comes as Kiwis woke today to yet more wild weather with heavy rain and gales tipped to batter the North Island.

UPDATE 1:25PM

The bridge has now RE-OPENED. Lane closures and temporary speed restrictions remain in place.

Motorcycles and high-sided vehicles are advised to use the Western Ring Route at this time. ^CS https://t.co/4ZnmRrGN9H pic.twitter.com/rZqQXqRQwG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 20, 2023

If the winds increase, the Bridge may close again. pic.twitter.com/HMNvcJieeR — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 20, 2023

Auckland residents can expect heavy, possibly squally rain and winds gusting up to 90km/h in exposed places at a top temperature of 18C, while MetService has placed the area under a strong wind watch.

Hauraki Gulf Weather tweeted the weather system had produced a wind gust at Manukau Heads of 143km/h or 77 knots.

Weather forecasters had earlier predicted damaging gales blowing up to 110km/h, while strong wind watches are in place for nearly the entire North Island.

MetService said the gales could cause power cuts in Northland, Auckland and Waikato, with the highest winds on westerly coastlines likely to down trees.

Auckland’s cyclone-ravaged west coast settlements, particularly, are in line for powerful gusts.

🟠🟡 UPDATED: Severe Weather Watches and Warnings 🟡🟠



Note: Hawke's Bay Strong Wind Watch has been upgraded to a Strong Wind Warning, with possibly severe gales and gusts reaching 120 km/h.



Full details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/ZaNXxlSo70 — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2023

Waka Kotahi said motorists should heed all travel warnings.

“Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.”

In Hawke’s Bay, a Strong Wind Watch has been upgraded to a Strong Wind Warning, with severe gales and gusts possibly reaching 120 km/h.

The danger of the powerful gusts is elevated by wet soil from recent deluges, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

Prepare for a windy Saturday, Tāmaki Makaurau! @MetService has advised there will be pockets of wind impacts on Saturday, particularly out west. Stay up to date with forecasts and plan your travel 👍 https://t.co/mlzj5hGGlH — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) May 19, 2023

MetService said the winds would also particularly impact Muriwai, recently reopened Piha, Karekare and the Awhitu peninsula - all badly hit by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

The buffeting winds and showers are brought by a moisture-laden, intense low-pressure system rushing over the country from the Tasman Sea since Thursday.

Gales could create huge ocean swells around northern regions of the country, with five-metre waves already recorded today and “larger waves to come”, MetService said.

“Take extra care about the coasts. Keep an eye on these wind watches and warnings over the weekend,” the forecaster said.

Very strong gusts 🌬️ are likely tomorrow for parts of the upper North Island. Chiefly from Waikato to Northland, in particular, western parts.



Strongest winds will be north of the centre of a deep low.



Several hours of 70-100+ km/h gusts ➕ wet soils 🟰 elevated risk of damage. pic.twitter.com/EnuGFCvv5V — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 18, 2023

MetService said the low-pressure system was seen on satellite imagery surrounded by a “koru of cloud” today.

The strong wind watch in Northland lasts from 3pm today until 9am Sunday.

In western and central Waikato and Waitomo, the watch was in place from midday Saturday until 3am Sunday.

Here's a hand-drawn surface pressure analysis done by one of our expert meteorologists this morning alongside the true-colour satellite image for the same time



The tightness of the isobars around the low indicates very strong winds pic.twitter.com/gAeX1wS6UJ — MetService (@MetService) May 18, 2023

For the Bay of Plenty and eastern Waikato, meanwhile, a strong wind watch was set to lapse at 3pm Friday, but for the eastern Bay of Plenty a heavy rain watch remains in place.

In Taumaranui, Taupō, Taihape, Whanganui and Manawatū, the watch begins at 6pm Saturday, lasting until 9am Sunday.

A watch in Taranaki began at 8pm today and lasts until 9pm Sunday.

The double-whammy wind watch and heavy rain warning in Gisborne began at 8am Friday. The watch should end at 7pm today and the rain warning should end at 6pm.

Up to 90mm of rain was forecast to fall about the ranges, along with localised downpours associated with thunderstorms. MetService warned of quickly rising streams and rivers, flash flooding and slips.

The culprit.



An intense low spinning 🍥 over the Tasman.



AM rain will give way to odd showers, with most in a dry slot (yellow arrow).



So, many areas see some sun & a decent PM.



Very strong gusts likely tomorrow north of the centre, as it 🍥 moves across the central NI. pic.twitter.com/u6Ven2k6f9 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 18, 2023

Further south, in Tasman west of Motueka, a heavy rain watch is in place for 31 hours from 8am yesterday until 3pm today. Up to 160mm of rain could fall in that time.

Slips are possible there, along with surface flooding from intense rainfall during thunderstorms. Up to 25mm of rain was possible in an hour.

MetService said the weather should improve on Sunday but frequent showers were likely in the west of both islands until “at least” early next week.



