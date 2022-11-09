Santa Claus is coming to town - six weeks before Christmas

Santa Claus is arriving at selected Westfield malls from this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Christmas is coming early to select Westfield malls across the country this Saturday.

Dancing pavlovas, a brass band and showgirls and tap-dancing reindeer are set to welcome Santa Claus back to malls after two years of social distancing.

It will include parades and festivities with elves, carols, acrobats and ballerinas to usher in the Christmas season.

Santa's arrival will include parades and festivities with elves, carols, acrobats and ballerinas to usher in the Christmas season. Photo / Debbie Beadle

In what is tipped as a “return to tradition” children and adults alike will have unrestricted access to Father Christmas for photos for the first time since 2019.

“The man in red is welcoming guests to once again stand by his side, join him on his red velvet throne, or even find a spot on his knee,” a spokesperson for Westfield said.

Westfield malls in Auckland and Christchurch will be decking the halls for Santa’s arrival.

Sensory-friendly photo sessions are available, along with pet sessions.

A full line-up of festivities is available on Westfield’s website. Customers must book for photo sessions, which can be done online.