Seven people were injured after a gunman opened fire on them at the Wesley Community Centre car park in Sandringham earlier this month. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police investigating a shooting in a car park earlier this month that left seven people injured have recovered a restricted AR-15 assault rifle at a house in central Auckland.

The weapon was discovered at a property in Mt Roskill yesterday morning as part of investigations into a shooting in Sandringham earlier this month that left seven people injured.

As well as the assault rifle, Police also found a shotgun and ammunition that was being sought in relation to the shooting.

The sole occupant of the property - a 27-year-old man - has been arrested and charged with breach of EM Bail conditions, possessions of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited magazine and possession of ammunition clip.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday.

Despite the arrest, police are still seeking information that can help them with the investigation into the incident on March 11.

Police were called to the Sandringham Rd Extension near the Wesley Community Centre about 10.30pm that day.

Seven people were injured in the incident. However, none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Five of those people injured were treated at hospital. All have since been discharged.