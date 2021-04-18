Sandringham hit and run: Police to search CCTV footage

The male victim remains in a serious but stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

Police will examine CCTV footage of a hit and run incident which left an Auckland pedestrian with serious injuries.

The man was hit on Sandringham Rd, between Skeates Ave and Farrelly Ave, near the Wesley Community Centre about 4am yesterday.

As the pedestrian remains in a serious but stable condition in Auckland Hospital, police today said they were still hunting the driver of the vehicle.

They were now looking at CCTV footage of the wider area - central West Auckland - and asked anyone who had seen the vehicle involved or had any other information on the driver to get in touch.

People who have information are asked to call the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.