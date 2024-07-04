“We used to operate our foodbank on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but now we open it up on Wednesdays as well, to meet the demand.

“That’s just what we at the Salvation Army provide. There are other emergency food operations going as well, like SuperGrans, who are doing a great job.”

Salvation Army national director of community ministries Jono Bell, said inflation, changes to social support and housing insecurity had created the “perfect storm for poverty”.

“The increased cost of living and recent Government decisions means our Winter Appeal, launched this week, is more important than ever.

“People on the lowest incomes are not getting the increases in income to keep pace with rising expenses . . . and the harsh reality is that we don’t have enough funds to service the need we’re seeing on the front line.”

Nationally, the Salvation Army has had to cut its food response by 25% nationally from July 1 as it does not have the funds to meet demand.

“This Winter Appeal, we’re asking generous Kiwis to step up and support people who are doing it tough in their community,” Bell said.

Donations support the Sallies’ community-based social services that provide crucial help and hope for struggling families, including supported accommodation, foodbanks, financial mentoring and counselling and addiction services.

Koia said in Gisborne they had also seen a larger number of people seeking housing, or some sort of accommodation.

“That’s definitely been on the increase, too, over the last five months. There’s been a huge increase in demand for somewhere to stay.”

Bell said nationally the Sallies had been seeing “the absolute worst” on the front line.

“And it’s worrying when people who are working and studying to get ahead can’t afford adequate housing - whole families living in damp, single garages because of the rising cost of living, having to battle indoor flooding when it rains, and caring for desperately sick children because of the damp.

“The issues are complex and need a thoughtful, long-term solution.

“The Government needs a cross-sector plan and strategy towards food security because we know it is not going to go away.”

“This is something The Salvation Army is more than happy to get behind because we’re on the front line, so we know what the problems are, and we also know what the solutions look like.”

More information about the Winter Appeal, including how to donate, is available on The Salvation Army website at: salvationarmy.org.nz/winterappeal







