Despite the clear – but not altogether unsurprising – news on the controversial policy, Luxon did manage to come away from the meeting with a few wins.
A major new defence deal means “malicious cyber attacks” could be considered “an armed attack” under the Anzus Treaty between the countries.
And New Zealand also received a strong indication that it may soon be welcomed into the Australian, US, and UK defence pact known as Aukus – especially the second pillar relating to the sharing of military intelligence.
But the issue of 501 deportees was always going to be the focus of yesterday’s meeting.
The Australian Government’s direction to deport to New Zealand criminals who were born in New Z but have very little connection to the country has been a thorn in the side of the New Zealand/Australia relationship for years.
Luxon went into the meeting promising to strongly advocate New Zealand’s position.
Despite this, there does not appear to be any major changes in Australia’s position.
“What we have is an understanding; while we have a common purpose, we don’t have a uniform position. But we do respect each other’s position,” Albanese said in a joint media conference after the meeting.
He said Australia’s job is to look after its own national interest.
“We say that the safety of Australians is the number one consideration in the ministerial direction [regarding 501 deportees].”
He did, however, say his Government would continue to try to adopt a “common-sense” approach to deporting criminals.
Speaking to New Zealand media after the joint press conference, Luxon was not admitting defeat.
In a joint statement, the two countries agreed: “In the event of a cyber attack that threatened the territorial integrity, political independence or security of either of our nations, Australia and New Zealand would consult together under the Anzus Treaty to determine appropriate options to address the threat.”
Luxon said the new agreement was a recognition that “modern warfare has moved into the cyberspace”.
“Should New Zealand come under a severe cyber attack, [article four] will be invoked.”
Meanwhile, Albanese told the media he thought there would be opportunities for New Zealand to take part in Aukus Pillar II “just as we’ve reached out to Japan and other countries [who] can participate on a case-by-case basis”.
“We share very much common values and we share common objectives. It is not surprising we will look at any opportunity for including New Zealand in Pillar II.”
Jason Walls is Newstalk ZB’s political editor and has years of experience in radio and print, including in the parliamentary Press Gallery for the NZ Herald and Interest.co.nz