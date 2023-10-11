An artist's impression of a proposed hotel and apartment project in Paraparaumu Beach.

Safari Group representatives will be at the Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Market on October 28 to answer any questions in relation to a hotel the company is proposing to build.

The proposed five-storey high mixed-use development at 26-29 Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach, will include hotel rooms and residential apartments on the upper levels.

On the day, Safari Group will have a project model at their stall, located on-site, for the community to view and will be available to answer any questions that may arise.

Also, there will be fun activities for children at their stall.

A spokesperson said the company was “fully committed to engaging with the community, especially because this is one of the first projects of its kind in the district”.

“You might wonder, why Paraparaumu? With the opening of Transmission Gully, we believe Kāpiti is poised for growth, and we aim to support that growth by doing what we do well, providing much-needed hotel accommodation to the district.”