New Zealand

Russia-Ukraine war: A Hamilton Ukrainian tells his lucky story as he watches homeland suffer

9 minutes to read
A man walks past a destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, in Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

By Anna Rankin

After horrific revelations of a massacre in Bucha, Ukraine, this week, Russia was accused of war crimes. Far, far away from the devastation, is Yuriy Gladun, a Ukrainian who has made his home in Hamilton.

