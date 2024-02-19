Voyager 2023 media awards
Rush-hour crash leaves two lanes blocked on Auckland’s Southern Motorway near Takanini

Two lanes northbound remain blocked at this crash between Papakura and Takanini and emergency services are on the scene. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Motorists are being told to delay their journey after a rush-hour crash left two northbound lanes blocked on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

Traffic is backed up for 11.7km and it is taking motorists an hour and 40 minutes to get from Ramarama to Takanini this morning, according to Google Maps.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said two lanes northbound have now reopened after being blocked for 30 minutes between Papakura and Takanini.

“Delay your journey or expect long delays north through this area this morning,” the agency said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is still urging motorists to allow extra time for their morning commute and to expect residual delays.

