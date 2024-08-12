Bateup has chaired the trust since its inception in 2017 and has been instrumental in leading its growth and development, the trust said in a statement.
Michelle Ruddell, chairwoman of the Northland Rural Support Trust, will step into the national chair role with Josh Dondertman, chairman of the Mid-Canterbury Rural Support Trust, taking on the deputy chair role.
Ruddell said it was a privilege to be taking the reins from Bateup.
“Neil has contributed an enormous amount of time, energy and passion to Rural Support, both in his local Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Trust, which he helped set up in 2004, and also at a national level.
She has been involved with Northland Rural Support Trust since 2021.
Dondertman runs a dairy farming business in Mid-Canterbury with his wife and three young boys.
He said he was proud to be appointed to the national role.
“There’s increasing awareness of the Rural Support Trusts and [their] services within rural communities, and in particular the one-on-one support provided to farmers and growers experiencing tough times.
“Our national role is providing a framework for regional trusts to best serve their communities, keeping communication lines and information flowing.”
Bateup said while the time was right to step down as national chairman, he would remain as trustee on the national trust and continue as trustee and chairman of Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Trust.
He said he was pleased to hand over the role to Ruddell.
“It is great to see the skill set of our new trustees, with Michelle and Josh able to lead Rural Support to a strong and sustainable future.
“We have a great team of enthusiastic, empathetic and dedicated people across the country, and it has been and will continue to be a pleasure to work with them.
“That said, I’m looking forward to having more spare time for fishing.”