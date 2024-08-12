“He advocated for the nationwide network of trusts and then the set-up of the national entity to provide a national voice for regional trusts.

“He has so much enthusiasm for supporting farmers, and I look forward to building on what he achieved and taking the national trust forward.”

Ruddell is a dairy farmer near Whangārei, where she runs a split calving operation with her husband Troy and three children.

She has been involved with Northland Rural Support Trust since 2021.

Dondertman runs a dairy farming business in Mid-Canterbury with his wife and three young boys.

He said he was proud to be appointed to the national role.

“There’s increasing awareness of the Rural Support Trusts and [their] services within rural communities, and in particular the one-on-one support provided to farmers and growers experiencing tough times.

Northland Rural Support Trust chairwoman Michelle Ruddell will take up the national role in September. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

“Our national role is providing a framework for regional trusts to best serve their communities, keeping communication lines and information flowing.”

Bateup said while the time was right to step down as national chairman, he would remain as trustee on the national trust and continue as trustee and chairman of Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Trust.

He said he was pleased to hand over the role to Ruddell.

“It is great to see the skill set of our new trustees, with Michelle and Josh able to lead Rural Support to a strong and sustainable future.

“We have a great team of enthusiastic, empathetic and dedicated people across the country, and it has been and will continue to be a pleasure to work with them.

“That said, I’m looking forward to having more spare time for fishing.”

Ruddell said she was delighted the trust was retaining Bateup’s experience and knowledge and grateful he would support her and Dondertman in their new roles.