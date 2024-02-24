Rural Sportswoman of the Year finalists Samatha Ottley, Sacha Bond, and Anne Paterson. Photo of Samantha Ottley by Trish Dunell

The finalists for the 2024 Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been announced.

There are five categories this year, Rural Sportsman of the Year, Rural Sportswoman of the Year, Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award and the Lifetime Legacy Award.

The awards are to take place at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday, March 8 during the weekend of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games.

Before that gala event takes place, you can get to know the finalists a little better below.

Here are the finalists for New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year:

Samantha Ottley - harness racing

Samantha Ottley celebrates her first group one victory. Photo / Trish Dunell

In 2023, Samantha Ottley made history in New Zealand’s harness racing scene.

In June last year, the Christchurch 32-year-old piloted Takemybreathaway to victory at Addington, marking her 678th career triumph and surpassing Nicky Chilcott as the country’s most successful female driver.

Later that year, she cemented her legacy by becoming the first New Zealand woman to reach 700 winners when Holly Highlander triumphed at Methven.

With notable victories like the group one win with Rocker Band at the 2016 Harness Jewels, Ottley excels on the track and serves as a role model off it, known for her work ethic and tactical acumen.

Week after week, she competes against the nation’s top drivers and horses, establishing herself as one of the best in the country.

Trainers seek her out for her ability to read races and optimise horse performance, and she generously mentors young drivers.

Ottley boasts an impressive record of 713 victories as of January 17, 2024.

She consistently ranks in the top 10 for wins each season and actively supports causes like Team Teal, raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer.

Ottley aspires to capture more group one victories and aims to reach the milestone of 1000 career wins to become the first woman to achieve this feat.

While Ottley’s life primarily revolves around horses, she cherishes spending time with friends and family outside of racing.

Sacha Bond - shearing

King Country shearer Sacha Bond in action.

Piopio’s Sacha Bond, 30, has rewritten the record books in shearing sports, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with.

On February 4, she set the world women’s eight-hour strong wool lamb record with an impressive tally of 601, followed by another milestone on December 19 with the world women’s nine-hour strong wool lamb record of 720.

These achievements showcase her exceptional skill and set new standards within the sport.

With over 40 competitions under her belt, Bond has consistently excelled in the shearing arena, overcoming challenges and claiming victories, including the New Zealand Spring Shears women’s championship final in October 2022.

With a shearing career that started as an 18-year-old, Bond has achieved milestones such as shearing 100 Merino lambs in a day and 300 Merino ewes in 2018.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Bond also broke the world women’s nine-hour ewe record on February 9, 2024.

Additionally, Bond aims to set records on various types of sheep, including Merino, while aspiring to achieve a Merino ewes personal best of 400 in a day.

Bond’s commitment extends beyond personal goals as she seeks to support and uplift others within the shearing fraternity.

Bond leads a dynamic life, balancing work with being a devoted mother to her two-year-old daughter.

Her interests include fishing, diving, and hunting, reflecting her adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors.

Anne Paterson - timbersports

Anne Paterson, New Zealand wood chopper.

Anne Paterson’s wood-chopping prowess has earned her national and international accolades.

In 2023, she emerged as the winner of the Stihl New Zealand Women’s Championship and secured a commendable 4th place in the Stihl World Women’s Cup, held in the Netherlands.

Paterson’s remarkable performances in these prestigious competitions demonstrate her skill and dedication to the sport.

Competing against athletes from nine countries in the Stihl World Women’s Cup, she showcased her talent in three disciplines: Stock Saw, Single Saw, and Underhand.

Paterson’s impressive times in each discipline underscore her competitive spirit and ability to excel globally, setting new standards for women in wood chopping.

Her achievements extend beyond her recent successes, including titles such as the Australian Women’s Single Saw Champion and the Queensland Women’s Champion of Champions Trophy winner for the 2022/2023 season.

With numerous Queensland titles to her name, Paterson’s track record exemplifies her standing as a formidable competitor.

Looking ahead, Paterson aims to reclaim the Stihl New Zealand Women’s Championship title to qualify for the 2024 Stihl World Women’s Cup.

Additionally, she harbours aspirations of securing the Single Saw Women’s Championship at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2024, highlighting her continued pursuit of excellence in the sport.

Outside of wood chopping, Paterson, who lives in Blackbutt Queensland, enjoys spending quality time with friends and family and indulging in outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and travelling.