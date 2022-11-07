The runner was winched to safety by Westpac rescue helicopter. Photo / File

The runner was winched to safety by Westpac rescue helicopter. Photo / File

A trail runner has been winched to safety after becoming lost in Remutaka Forest Park overnight.

Police say the runner's personal locator beacon prevented what could have been a "precarious situation".

Emergency services received a report at about 9.25pm last night that the runner had not returned from Papatahi Track.

He was due back by 5pm and was last seen near Wharepapa hut at about 1pm.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to scour the track, but were unsuccessful.

At about 12.30am the runner activated his personal locator beacon. He had become disoriented and was well off his intended route in dense bush.

A Westpac rescue helicopter soon found the runner, who was winched to safety.

While the conditions were calm and not exceedingly cold, the man was still taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia.

Constable Pete Cadle said the incident was a good example of a personal locator beacon saving someone from what could have been a precarious situation.

"Rescue beacons save lives - it's that simple."

In this case the man was able to be rescued quickly, even though he was far off his course, Cadle said.

"We want to remind anyone entering the bush to be prepared. Take a warm layer, extra food, and a PLB is worth the investment."

Personal locator beacons can be hired for around $5 a day or purchased for around $500.