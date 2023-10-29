Takapau-based John Ashworth said despite the loss he was proud of the work the All Blacks and his nephew Brodie Retallick put in. Photo / Paul Taylor

“The first 20 minutes was pretty important, wasn’t it.”

That was one of John Ashworth’s assessments when it came to the All Blacks’ marginal defeat to South Africa in Sunday morning’s Rugby World Cup final.

Despite the notably questionable calls and adversity faced by the side, Brodie Retallick’s Hawke’s Bay-based uncle said there was still a fair bit of “fortitude and resolve” on display throughout the tense 80 minutes.

“We know him too well,” he said of referee Wayne Barnes, who questionably decided to turn Sam Cane’s yellow card to red while letting Springboks captain Siya Kolisi escape with a yellow.

“I thought [Barnes] might’ve done more prep and homework. When one captain goes off, the other one should’ve gone too.”

Ashworth said there wasn’t much to say when a team like the Springboks win by one point three games in a row.

“We were just one point too short.”

On his nephew’s incredible All Blacks journey, Ashworth said he could leave his test career with the All Blacks proud of the work he did.

“He was a wonderful number 4 wasn’t he? He’s coming back to Hawke’s Bay for about two to three weeks I think before he heads to Japan, so it would be great to catch up.”

Retallick will no doubt bring the same grit he brought to his All Blacks, Magpies and Chiefs matches to his Japanese club the Kobelco Steelers in 2024.

He has been the gold standard for New Zealand locks for the past decade, and famous for his partnership with Sam Whitelock who will also leave to play in France next year.

