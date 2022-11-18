RLWC supporters celebrate throughout the night as Samoa takes on England in a semi-final match in the UK. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are appealing to New Zealand-based Toa Samoa fans to be safe and remain peaceful wherever they celebrate their team’s Rugby League World Cup final appearance.

There will be an increased police presence around the country, a police spokesperson said.

Especially in centres where rugby league fans had been turning up in force to fly their team’s flag.

Toa Samoa are set to play against the Kangaroos in the grand final in the UK on Sunday.

Before and after previous tournament games, convoys of fans have included supporters - including children - hanging out of car windows and also ‘car surfing’.

“We want fans to have a great time and remember this historic occasion – but please be safe, and be considerate on the roads, and of your neighbours,” a police spokesperson said.

Samoan fans celebrate the Rugby League World Cup semifinal win over England at Māngere Town Centre. Photo / Alex Burton

Counties Manukau District Commander Jill Rogers said the community could expect to see a highly visible police presence this weekend on the streets of Tāmaki Makaurau.

“To help keep the public safe, and prevent any disorder incidents, surrounding Sunday morning’s Rugby League World Cup final match between Samoa and Australia.

“We appreciate this is a time for immense celebration and while we are thrilled for supporters that their teams have made the final, we encourage fans to celebrate in a safe and sensible manner.”

Rogers said over the past few weeks, police dealt with several disorder events after Tongan and Samoan supporters their celebrations to the streets of South Auckland, particularly in Counties Manukau West, including Māngere and Ōtāhuhu.

“Last week, one person received serious injuries in an entirely preventable incident after sliding off a moving car they were sitting on and was run over.

“While they are now recovering in stable condition, we do not want to see any repeat incidents and we continue to urge fans to celebrate in a safe and respectful manner.

“We are aware of planned celebrations, including a parade in Clendon Shopping Centre on Friday, a parade in the Auckland CBD on Saturday, and that a dedicated fan zone has been organised in Māngere ahead of the much-anticipated final.

“These will all be monitored accordingly.

“We hope those who are attending enjoy the day but we are asking the community to be considerate of the safety and wellbeing of those present,” she said.

Children were expected to be at these events, and the focus should remain on providing an enjoyable outing for families, Rogers said.

“There is an alcohol ban in and around the fan zone, as well as in other central areas including Henderson, Otara, Ōtāhuhu and Manurewa, as outlined by Auckland Council’s existing bylaws and these will be strictly enforced.

“Police want people to keep themselves safe.”

Samoan flags are selling out around Auckland, as Toa Samoa fans get behind their team. Photo / Candice Luke

Rogers said people acting inappropriately and putting themselves and others at harm by riding on vehicles or setting off fireworks in crowded areas would not be tolerated.

“It is important excited fans do not block streets stopping traffic.

“This puts themselves and others at risk and, dangerously, prevents access to vital emergency services, while also causing significant disruption for members of the public.”

There was likely to be significant congestion around the central hubs of Counties Manukau on Saturday night and Sunday morning and accordingly, detours might be in place to manage the flow of traffic, Rogers said.

“Police may introduce further diversions and road closures depending on the level of activity at the time, which will be on a case-by-case basis.

“We advise motorists to expect extended travel time delays so please consider alternate routes if you are looking to travel through these main areas this weekend.

“While the vast majority of fans have entered into the spirit of the occasion, police are disappointed by incidents of disorder at some gatherings.

“We know most supporters have good intentions and we encourage them to show their support and passion for their team without preventing emergency services from responding to their high-risk demand or impeding others from going about their normal business.”

A big gathering of Samoan fans met in Hastings on Saturday night to show their support. Photo / Supplied

Eastern District Commander Lincoln Sycamore said Hawke’s Bay police would be cheering on from the sidelines and would have a visible presence over the weekend.

“Including at the fans event planned for the Sound Shell on Saturday, to make sure celebrations are safe.

“We aren’t aware of any formal plans for a convoy, however, we are expecting that excited fans may travel in procession.

“We urge our proud Samoan supporters to enjoy the occasion, but to drive and behave safely, and to be considerate of other road users.

“Motorists not keen to be involved in the rugby league celebrations, are encouraged to plan ahead in case of delays.”

Following last week’s win police received several calls about a convoy of 20 to 30 vehicles travelling from Hastings to Napier, Sycamore said.

“Callers were concerned with driver and passenger behaviour, and the risk the slow speeds were posing to other drivers.

“It’s really important to us that people are driving in a safe manner and that passengers are restrained.”

Sycamore said officers would act on reports of unsafe behaviour - “we don’t want anyone getting hurt”.

“People can expect to see more police on Hawke’s Bay streets this weekend and their primary focus will be making sure everyone is having a good time - safely.

“It’s going to be a great weekend for Toa Samoa and we want people to have fun and enjoy themselves – even the Australians.”

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said the district had seen groups of Samoan supporters celebrating last weekend ahead of the semifinal win against England, and this week police were expecting the same as the team take on Australia.

Bennett said they were aware of several gatherings planned, and is urging fans and whānau to have fun, but look out for and respect those around them.

“Police have over the last week or so received calls reporting unsafe driving behaviour such as people leaning out car windows and off the back of utes.

“We wish our Samoan aiga all the best - fly your flags high, but please keep yourselves and others safe.”

Police were aware of convoys planned for the afternoon and early evening on Saturday in Waitangirua and Cannons Creek, and Fraser Park in Riverside, Bennett said.

“There’s also a convoy planned for late Saturday night from Waitangirua through Porirua CBD to the train station, as well as big screens set up in Cannons Creek and Porirua.

“Police will have a presence in areas we know fans will gather, and will respond appropriately to any issues that arise, such as unsafe driving behaviour or disorder.

“Regardless of whether you’re backing blue or going for the green and gold, remember – don’t drop the ball, and keep yourselves and everyone else safe until the last play.”