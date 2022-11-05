Police will be out in extra force in South Auckland due to violence from fans during the Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Bevan Conley

More police are on duty in South Auckland this weekend, after what they say has been potentially dangerous behaviour from some rugby league supporters.

Counties Manukau West area commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said after a World Cup match played in the United Kingdom, lives were put in danger this week, when a vehicle was driven erratically in the Māngere town centre after an assault.

With games played on the other side of the world, New Zealand’s fan activity was happening late at night, he said.

“We have been experiencing large volumes of vehicles and people gathering around South Auckland town centres prior to and after the games and some of the behaviour has been dangerous to themselves or others,” Srhoj said in a statement.

Some of the problems included people bonnet surfing and people leaning out of moving vehicles, he said.

New Zealand’s Jahrome Hughes is congratulated on a superb try against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

“We have seen some people waving large national flags so enthusiastically these have created hazards, particularly when they obscure people running and dancing on the road between moving vehicles,” Srhoj said.

Police were also aware of complaints regarding excessively loud horns and speakers which were often illegally attached to vehicles, he said.

Such behaviour was unacceptable and impacted both local residents and businesses, Srhoj said.

Police had been working with community leaders appealing to fans to keep celebrations safe and respectful, he said.

The Kiwis play Fiji overnight, while Samoa plays Tonga on Monday morning.