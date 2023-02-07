Hayze Perham in the NRL jersey. Photo / NZ Maori Rugby League

Rotorua locals will get the opportunity to see the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars Māori players presented with their jerseys ahead of this weekend’s big games.

All 196 men’s and women’s players will be presented with their jerseys at Thursday’s Rotorua Night Market which runs from 5pm to 9pm weather dependant.

The Māori and Indigenous sides were officially welcomed to Rotorua at pōhiri at Ohinemutu yesterday, ahead of this Saturday’s games at the Rotorua International Stadium.

The Indigenous All Stars jersey was designed by Australian artist Carissa Paglino and it celebrates and recognises the Torres Strait Islanders and indigenous cultures of Australia.

This year’s men’s and women’s teams jersey design is based around Matariki, a cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters, and has been designed by David Panapa.

Matariki signals the Māori New Year and is a time to reflect on the past year, celebrate the present and plan for the year ahead.

Panapa also designed last year’s playing kit.

NRL Harvey Norman All Stars Māori players' jersey. Image / Supplied

“I completely stepped outside of the box regarding the design [for this year]. I wanted to create a design based around some Māori legendary pūraku [stories] so people outside of Aotearoa could learn some stories about the Māori world.”

The Māori figure on the front of the jersey represents Ranginui, the sky father. In te ao Māori knowledge and life originate in the realm of Ranginui.

Panapa said he was proud of the jersey and what it represented.

“It’s humbling to see our NRL Māori All Stars tāne and wāhine wear the jersey with pride. For Māori, if we understand the kōrero of the design or the kaupapa, then we will go into battle with a purpose.”

The NRL Indigenous All Stars fixture is at the Rotorua International Stadium this Saturday.

Before the men’s game between the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Tāne and Australian Indigenous All Stars, fans will be treated to a mixed touch game between the Māori Wāhine All Stars and Australian Indigenous All Stars, and a league clash between the New Zealand Māori Women and the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars.

Gates open at 1.15pm and the Indigenous women’s game kicks off at 3.30pm, followed by the men’s game at 5.45pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.

Presentation times

4.45pm: Touch Football Teams (men and women)

5.10pm: League teams (women)

5.25pm: Ambassador Q&A

5.30pm: League teams (men)

- Supplied content