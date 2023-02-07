The NRL All Stars sides have been welcomed to Rotorua with a pōhiri at Te Papaiouru Marae.

When the traditional instruments of Māori and Aboriginal cultures blended together across Ōhinemutu village at a pōhiri this morning, there was never any doubt how special the rugby league games in Rotorua this week would be.

It was held to welcome the NRL Māori and Indigenous All Star men’s and women’s teams ahead of Saturday’s games at the Rotorua International Stadium.

It will be the first time the NRL matches, which select the best indigenous players from New Zealand and Australia, have been held off Australian soil.

After the Māori side was welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae with a whakatau they joined local iwi including dignitaries and school groups to be part of the welcoming party for the Indigenous All Stars.

As Māori warriors performed the wero (challenge), the visitors slowly walked towards Tamatekapua Meeting House.

A resounding haka bellowed across the village including the unmistakable sound of the taonga pūoro (Māori trumpet) as the Indigenous All Stars side walked towards their hosts with the sound of the didgeridoo, played by Australian Brock Tutt.

Both sides, some dressed in traditional costumes, were welcomed with speeches and songs.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said during her welcome address that while this week the focus was on sport, Rotorua - with its strong Māori population and being the first bilingual city of New Zealand - remembered the journey indigenous cultures had come on.

“Some of our elders wept as you walked onto our sacred marae today. As indigenous people, we share many things, dance, songs the arts but we also share the history of dealing with colonisation. And the tears you saw this morning are the tears of acknowledgement and of hurt that we know your people have also been through.”

She said from the youngest indigenous culture to the oldest indigenous culture in the world: “We greet you, we see you, we hear you and we feel you. Welcome to Rotorua.”

Australian league pioneer Katrina Fanning, who also spoke as part of the welcome, became overwhelmed with emotion when she explained the significance of the timing of the All Stars games.

She had to take a moment to compose herself before saying it had nothing to do with pre-season training, it instead marked the timing of the national apology, which was to the Aboriginal people for policies that had blighted their people.

She said there were 250 languages among indigenous Australian people and it made it hard to converse as one as Māori do.

She turned to the school children present and commented how she had heard in Rotorua many children were “allowed and able” to learn their own language in schools.

“It makes me a little sad that we don’t have much of that at home but to see how that makes you thrive and how strong that makes you is wonderful.”

Rugby league legend Sonny Bill Williams joined the Indigenous side for the pōhiri given his role this year working for Australia’s Channel 9 doing pre-game coverage.

”It’s the first time on the other side of the fence for the media,” he told the Rotorua Daily Post.

He said he knew from experience Saturday’s game was no “friendly” match on the field and some players had pulled out ahead of the NRL season to ensure their match fitness wasn’t impacted.

“There is a fear of injury and they are just not ready so it shows the impact of this game we play.”

Having the game played in New Zealand meant a lot, he said.

“For me as a proud New Zealander it is an honour to see the game I love so much being played in New Zealand and in a special place like Rotorua.”

He said he had spent a bit of time in Rotorua while playing for the Chiefs and living in Hamilton.

“Liam Messam is from here and he’s a good friend of mine so we spent a bit of time here.”

Part of Channel 9′s coverage will be showing how special Rotorua was so he said he would be showcasing the special sights around the city.

“And I hope to get to the hot pools myself while I’m here.”

As the players and dignitaries mixed and mingled at the end of the welcome, they enjoyed performances by Rotorua Primary School, Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology, John Paul College, Rotorua Girls’ High School, Rotorua Boys’ High School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu.

