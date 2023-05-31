John Afoa on the charge during his Crusaders debut. Photo / Getty Images

Former All Black John Afoa has signed with the Bay of Plenty Steamers for this year’s Bunnings NPC.

Afoa made news this week after making a shock return to New Zealand rugby in the Crusaders’ crushing win over the Waratahs, marking his 104th super rugby game and making him the oldest super rugby player in history at 39.

The 38-test All Black prop answered an SOS from the injury-hit Crusaders playing his first match on these shores since leaving for Europe after lifting the World Cup in 2011.

In a statement by Bay of Plenty Rugby today, Steamers head coach Richard Watt said he wasn’t surprised to see how well Afoa had played on his return to super rugby.

“Whoever you talk to about John, they all sing his praises for what he has achieved, his professionalism and his ability to perform over many seasons.

“We’ve got a number of young tight forwards in our programme and having John’s experience will no doubt be invaluable and of huge benefit to our young players’ development.”

Afoa played 258 first-class matches in Europe with stints at Ulster, Gloucester, Bristol Bears and Vannes.

He said he was really looking forward to settling in Tauranga for the season.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with some old friends and contributing to the success of the Steamers.

“Being the only non-franchise union in the Bunnings NPC semi-finals in 2022 means the union is doing some great work with their development and building of a strong squad.

“I want to not only contribute to the further success of the Steamers but help with the development of some of the younger players.”

Bay of Plenty Rugby general manager of performance Rodney Gibbs said in the media release they saw Afoa as a perfect signing for their group.

“To have someone with John’s knowledge and experience in our environment will be invaluable, we look forward to him contributing to our overall performance both on and off the field for 2023.”

The Steamers season starts with a home game against Auckland at Tauranga Domain on Sunday, August 6.

