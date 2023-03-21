Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty Steamers will return to Rotorua International Stadium for this season’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

The Rotorua ground, affectionately known as the Hangi Pit, did not host a game featuring the Steamers or Volcanix in 2022 due to pitch resurfacing delays.

Rotorua will host two matches this season, against Otago on September 2 and Wellington on September 17.

Tauranga Domain will host the remaining home matches.

Family-friendly kick-off times are a focus of this year’s competition with 46 of the 77 games to be played in the afternoon or early evening, NZ Rugby says.

NZR general manager of community rugby, Steve Lancaster, was pleased to see a large proportion of matches kicking off earlier, providing rugby fans and their whānau with more opportunities to support their provincial teams.

The first match of the Steamers 2023 season will be against Auckland at Tauranga Domain on August 6.

This year’s competition format sees all 14 teams represented in a single points table, with the top eight teams progressing to the playoffs.

The quarterfinals see the top-ranked team hosting 1 v 8, 2 v 7, 3 v 6, and 4 v 5.

The Farah Palmer Cup draw for 2023 is yet to be announced.

Bay of Plenty Steamers 2023 Bunnings Warehouse NPC Draw

Round One: Steamers v Auckland, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga, August 6, 2.05pm

Round Two: Steamers v Waikato, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga, August 12, 2.05pm

Round Three: Counties Manukau v Steamers, Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe, August 18, 7.05pm

Round Four: Taranaki v Steamers, Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth, August 26, 4.35pm

Round Five: Steamers v Otago, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, September 2, 2.05pm

Round Six: Hawke’s Bay v Steamers, McLean Park, Napier, September 9, 4.35pm

Round Seven: Steamers v Wellington, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, September 17, 2.05pm

Round Eight: Northland v Steamers, Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, Friday, September 22, 7.05pm

Southland v Steamers, Rugby Park, Invercargill, September 27, 7.05pm

Round Nine: Steamers v Tasman, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga, October 1, 2.05pm

Quarter Finals: October 6-8

Semi-Finals: October 13-14

Grand Final: October 20/21

Full 2023 Bunnings Warehouse NPC draw here.