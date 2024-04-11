One person in serious condition and three others with moderate and minor injuries were taken to hospital.

One person in serious condition and three others with moderate and minor injuries were taken to hospital.

The aftermath of a terrifying crash involving a school bus carrying Ruawai College students and a car was chaotic, says a Northland fire chief.

Emergency services were called on Wednesday to a crash at the intersection of Tramline and Dunn Rd in Ruawai. Four people were taken Whangārei and Dargaville hospitals.

Ruawai fire chief Kevin Evans recalled seeing the scared faces of a dozen kids as their school bus was on the verge of falling into a culvert.

But his attention was also drawn to an SUV that had fallen into the culvert and had three passengers needing to be rescued.

“In these scenarios, it’s chaotic to start with. We must make quick decisions on who really is our priority,” Evans said.

“But at the same time ensure that both situations are dealt with properly to avoid the worst from happening.”

Evans said several children received bruises, cuts and black eyes while one person from the SUV was seriously hurt and airlifted to the hospital.

The Advocate understands the students were returning from school when one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign.

“This incident was the best of a bad situation,” Evans said.

Ruawai College principal Aidyn Rasmussen thanked first responders in a public social media post.

Rasmussen said a guidance counsellor and student services team would check in with impacted students.

The Advocate understands most of the students who travelled by bus had gone home with their parents because of a school event which may have reduced the possibility of more injuries.

Evans said this incident was probably the fifth to happen at the same intersection in the past six years.

He said it was a reminder for people to pay attention to the road rules.

“Also, incidents like these show the importance of having our local rescue helicopter, which has been vital for years.

“And there is no doubt that we would lose many lives without their service.”

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and could not comment any further.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.