Smith's 1967 Ford Cortina veered off the Ruapuna Raceway track at nearly 250km/h, leading to a fatal crash. Photo / Supplied

Borrowdale said the vehicle was well-maintained, featured a full roll cage, five-point racing harness, and a parachute braking system.

The Low Volume Vehicle Technical Association (LVVTA) noted in its post-crash analysis that the crash “should have been survivable”, but identified several issues that likely exacerbated the severity of Smith’s injuries.

On the day of the crash, Smith was participating in the opening round of the National Drag Racing Championship.

His first run was smooth, clocking a time of 9.059 seconds over the quarter-mile stretch.

As he crossed the finish line, Smith deployed the parachute manually - a routine safety measure to slow the vehicle.

Craig Douglas Smith, 54, died on October 24, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Moments later, the Cortina abruptly veered left, exited the track, and crashed into the wall.

Race footage analysis indicated the parachute inflated correctly, but its attachment point was unusually low, just 230mm from the ground, and fixed to a sprung section of the vehicle.

Combined with crosswinds gusting up to 27km/h, the parachute likely lifted the rear of the vehicle, causing a loss of traction and control.

“The almost instant derailment of the Cortina after the parachute deployed makes this the likely cause of the crash,” Borrowdale said.

While the crash itself caused the catastrophic injuries, investigators identified additional concerns with Smith’s restraint system.

His five-point harness was routed over the front of the seat rather than through a dedicated aperture, a configuration allowed under the rules at the time but flagged as suboptimal by safety experts.

This setup may have allowed Smith’s body to “submarine” - or slide under the lap belt - during the crash, increasing the force of impact on internal organs.

The crotch strap’s metal tongue also failed, possibly due to overload from improper fitment and Smith’s weight.

“The scope existed for his body to submarine below the seatbelt, exposing his body to greater external and internal injury,” Borrowdale said.

The LVVTA acknowledged that while the restraint system was not as effective as it should have been, it did not fail outright and Smith remained in the driver’s seat, restrained by the four primary harness straps

The LVVTA concluded: “Any vehicle which is required to be fitted with 5-point belts should have all parts of those belts correctly fitted, with an appropriate seat”.

Smith, who Borrowdale noted was significantly overweight and had a history of hypertension and diabetes, had a valid medical certificate at the time of the crash.

Forensic pathologist Dr Leslie Anderson noted that while Smith’s pre-existing conditions placed him at high risk of a sudden cardiovascular event, there was no strong evidence to conclude that such an event contributed to the crash.

“Any medical event would have had to occur in the moments between that [parachute deployment] manoeuvre and the almost immediate loss of control,” Borrowdale wrote.

“While possible, I do not consider that an acute medical crisis was a likely cause of the crash.”

The NZ Drag Racing Association (NZDRA) has since amended its rules in response to the crash.

New regulations now mandate that five-point harnesses must be paired with seats that have proper apertures for crotch straps.

Parachutes must also be mounted in accordance with manufacturer instructions.

Coroner Borrowdale commended these steps but encouraged the NZDRA to further consider suggestions from LVVTA, including ensuring that seat and harness systems are compatible with the size of individual drivers and introducing randomised pre-stage safety checks.

“While drag racing in NZ does not have a poor record for fatalities, motor racing is a dangerous sport,” Borrowdale said.

“Mr Smith understood this and accepted the risks that racing involved. It is very sad that in this case the risks manifested as they did and cost Mr Smith his life.”

Smith’s family did not request blame be placed and acknowledged that he was aware of the risks involved.

His brother Shane, who witnessed the crash, questioned the role of wind in the incident but supported more frequent medical checks for racers.

Borrowdale stopped short of recommending a change to medical certification intervals, noting that Smith’s certificate was still valid and did not identify disqualifying health risks.

After Smith’s death, the Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club launched a Givealittle campaign to support his family. More than $11,000 was raised in four weeks, with donations coming from across NZ’s drag racing community.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.