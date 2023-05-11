Skiers on the Whakapapa skifield on Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Christine Cornege

After Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), which owed $45 million and entered voluntary administration last October, the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment will recommend to Cabinet next week that two private organisations each take over a ski area.

One will get Tūroa, while the other gets Whakapapa, Newshub revealed tonight.

Four bidders were vying for the position, but according to Newshub, MBIE has chosen Pure Turoa, a company funded by developers Cam Robertson and Greg Hickman, to manage this component. Turoa Alpine Limited is therefore out of luck. That was the work of Auckland businessman John Sandford.

Meanwhile, a private equity company with connections to South Island businessman Tom Elworthy and former Ruapehu Alpine Lift CEO Dave Mazey is likely going to acquire Whakapapa.

The two winning bidders declined to discuss their plans for the mountain with Newshub. Robertson of Pure Turoa Limited stated that he is bound by a non-disclosure agreement. Locals claim former RAL head Mazey, who has connections to the second winning bidder, is a go-to guy who is familiar with the mountain.

Owners of businesses and those who depend on the tourists the mountain attracts are ecstatic, according to Newshub.

It was estimated at least 196 people were going to lose their jobs if the skifields, went under for good, which didn’t even take into account the businesses that rely on the mountain tourism bringing visitors to the surrounding towns.

“We will see management of a different style, an entrepreneurial take on it and a hometown take as well,” cafe owner Karl Christensen told Newshub.

“The upside to this having it split is they will open up healthy competition which will mean they will both be pushing for earlier opening dates and later closing dates,” TCB Ski, Board and Bike owner Ben Wiggins told Newshub.

In a statement to Newshub, MBIE wouldn’t confirm whether it has chosen two parties to recommend to Cabinet.

“Four potential bidders for the RAL business have been identified and have submitted Expressions of Interest (EOI). The Government is to consider the options and will make a decision in due course,” a spokesperson said.

“Any decisions will be informed by independent advice, including legal advice, and these decisions will set the direction for further negotiations to take place, so will not be the end of this process.”

Since last year, the Government has invested $8 million in bridging money forRAL.

Last October, it was revealed RAL had gone into voluntary administration after three years of disastrous ski seasons due to the lack of snow and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company owns and operates the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas.

A wet winter saw rain repeatedly wash away the snow last year, and the ski area’s 50 snowmaking machines proved no match against balmy temperatures. Climate change appears to be a significant factor after New Zealand experienced its warmest winter on record — for the third year in a row.

The disastrous 2022 snow season came after the previous two seasons were severely disrupted by Covid-19, leaving Tūroa and its sister ski area Whakapapa on the brink of bankruptcy.

In 2021, the company lost nearly $6m and its total debt climbed to over $30m.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment provided additional funding to PwC to allow RAL to continue to trade until the start of the 2023 winter season and to provide time for a long-term plan to be formulated.

It was revealed earlier this week Sir Edmund Hillary’s son Peter Hillary was stepping up to front the crowdfunding campaign for Mt Ruapehu lifetime ski pass holders.

Hillary, an avid mountaineer and conservationist, said he was happy to join the RSSA as a patron “for your efforts to save operations on Mt Ruapehu and indeed Central North Island tourism”.

The RSSA would have introduced a community ownership model if its bid was successful.

This would mean profits were reinvested into maintaining and developing the public areas, not paid out in dividends.

“Ruapehu is part of Tongariro National Park; together we can ensure its facilities stay in public hands just as Kiwis did with Awaroa Inlet in the Abel Tasman National Park,” RSSA chairman Jason Platt said.

The RSSA said it also wanted a revised constitution and structure put in place and new directors appointed to the RAL board to better represent the key stakeholders including Ruapehu District Council, local businesses, iwi, clubs, the Department of Conservation and mountain users.



